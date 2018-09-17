Ghanaian players in CAF inter-clubs competitions: Tawrik Jebrin cameos in Al Masry win; Donkor in action for Rayon Sports

GHANSoccernet.com African Football specialist Nuhu Adams monitored the performance of Ghanaian players in a weekend of quarter-final matches in CAF's inter-clubs competitions.

CAF Champions League

Kyei put up a splendid display as Horoya AC drew 0-0 with Al Ahly SC of Egypt on Friday in the first leg of the last eight.

He saw all the 90 minutes in Conakry.

Ocansey Mandela lasted the entire duration of the game but couldn't help the Guinean giants to secure a victory.

Godfred Asante joined the game in the 35th minute when he replaced Burkinabe international Jean Noel Lingani.

Brefo Mensah was an unused substitute on Friday.

CAF Confederation Cup

Rayon Sports were held to a scoreless stalemate by Enyimba Int'l FC in the first leg of quarter-final on Sunday in Kigali.

Former Dreams FC midfielder Prosper Donkor played 88 minutes for the Rwandan outfit.

Omar Tofic enjoyed the game from the Nigerian side's bench at the Stade Regional de Nyamirambo in Kigali.

Tawrik Jebrin came on in the 85th minute when Al Masry SC beat USM Alger 1-0 in Port Said on Sunday.