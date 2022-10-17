Ghanaian players in CAF interclub competitions: Seidu sees red, Okrah, Baffour and Imoro secure group stage berths

Augustine Okrah in action for Simba SC against Primeiro de Agosto

GHANAsoccernet.com African football expert Nuhu Adams takes a look at how Ghanaian players fared in CAF interclub competitions over the weekend.

The group stages of the 2022-23 edition of the CAF Champions League was decided on the weekend.

The Confederation Cup enters the play-off round following the conclusion of the second preliminary round matches which were played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

CAF Champions League

Former Bechem United talisman Augustine Okrah and his team Simba SC secured a spot in the group stage of the competition on Saturday.

Okrah was given a start as he played a significant role to ensure Simba beat Primeiro de Agosto 1-0 to sail through with a 4-1 aggregate scoreline.

Former Asante Kotoko left-back Ibrahim Imoro lasted the entire minutes for Al Hilal Omdurman who claimed a vital 1-0 win over Young Africans SC to secure qualification.

Imoro came close to hitting the back of the net after his free-kick in the latter stages of the game struck the woodwork.

In the same match, Bernard Morrison started for Young Africans and played majority of the minutes but that couldn't prevent them from losing.

Guinean champions Horoya AC came from behind to draw 1-1 with ASEC Mimosas as they progressed to the group stages with a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.

Midfielder Sebe Kyei Baffour played 62 minutes for Horoya as he was replaced by Mory Kante.

Ghanaian-Burkinabe forward Ocansey Mandela was a second half substitute for the Guinean side after coming on in the 68th minute for Alseny Soumah.

Former Ghana youth goalkeeper Mutawakilu Seidu was sent off when Rivers United suffered a 6-0 humiliation to title holders Wydad AC in Casablanca.

Seidu was given the marching orders in the 37th minute after elbowing Wydad captain Yahya Jabrane which resulted in a penalty kick.

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Paul Acquah enjoyed 61 minutes for the Nigerian champions in the match.

Ghanaian duo Farouk Mohammed and Emmanuel Ampiah were unused substitutes for the Port Harcourt based club.

CAF Confederation Cup

Defender Daniel Amoah and midfielder James Akaminko played the throttle for Azam FC when they beat Libyan side Al Akhdar 2-0 on Sunday.

The victory wasn't enough to send the Tanzanian club through having lost the first leg 3-0 last week in Libya.