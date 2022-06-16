Ghanaian players in EPL to get rest as Premier League plans to protect players after 2022 World Cup

There will be rest for Ghanaian players in the English Premier League after the 2022 World Cup as there are plans to scrap some fixtures in the festive season in December.

According to reports, The Premier League is planning on scrapping or rescheduling some games within the period to prevent players of from fatigue after the 2022 World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup is taking centre stage throughout November and December, and league officials are concerned the added fixtures could cause a mid-season “burnout” in players, with club football set to continue just eight days after the final in Doha.

However Premier League fixture that takes place on Boxing Day, New Years Day and January 2 are set to remain.

The English Football League has also taken steps to protect its players, and will only have three rounds of matches during its normally-packed Christmas period - December 26, 29, and January 1.

Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Jordan Ayew ( Crystal Palace), Jeffrey Schlupp ( Crystal Palace), Daniel Amartey ( Leicester City) are the Ghanaian players in the Premier League and most likely make the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup.