Ghanaian Players Round-Up: Kudus, Nuamah score first league goals, Partey makes injury return 

GHANAsoccernet.com bings you the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues this weekend. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed ahead of the international break.

Players to have scored.

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus made a significant impact by scoring his first Premier League goal for West Ham United on Sunday. Kudus, who came off the bench in the 76th minute, salvaged a late draw for West Ham as they faced Newcastle United, who had taken a 2-1 lead heading into stoppage time.

English-born Ghanaian defender Jerome Opoku notched his maiden goal for Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir in their triumph over Gaziantep in the Superlig.

Ernest Nuamah found the back of the net for the first time in Olympique Lyon's 3-3 draw against Lille in a French Ligue 1 encounter.

Ghanaian attacker Kelvin Boateng celebrated his debut goal for First Vienna FC as they played to a thrilling 2-2 draw with Floridsdorfer AC in the Austrian second division.

Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Opoku delivered an outstanding performance for CF Montréal, helping them secure an impressive 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer match. Opoku, 22, shone by scoring a goal and providing an assist, significantly contributing to his team's success.

Ghanaian forward Francis Amuzu was on the scoresheet in Anderlecht's triumph over KV Mechelen.

Forson Amankwah scored for Salzburg in their 2-2 draw against A. Klagenfurt

Kelvin Ofori scored for Spartak Trnava in their 2-1 win against Banska Bystrica.

Emmanuel Boateng scored for Elfsborg in their 3-0 win over Brommapojkarna.

ENGLAND

In the Premier League, Mohammed Kudus opened his Premier League scoring account for West Ham United in their 2-2 draw against Newcastle United at the London Stadium.

Thomas Partey made a triumphant return from injury to assist Arsenal in defeating Manchester City 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp featured prominently for Crystal Palace in their match against Nottingham Forest, which ended in a draw.

Championship:

Kamaldeen Sulemana played 62 minutes for Southampton in their 1-1 draw against Rotherham.

Fatawu Issahaku featured for 84 minutes for Leicester City in their 2-0 victory over Stoke City.

League One:

Kwame Poku was on the pitch for 42 minutes for Peterborough United in their 2-0 win over Lincoln.

SPAIN

In La Liga, Inaki Williams played the full 90 minutes for Athletic Bilbao in their 3-0 win against Almeria.

Iddrisu Baba Mohammed featured for 81 minutes for Almeria.

La Liga II:

Samuel Obeng played for 66 minutes for Huesca, who narrowly lost 1-0 to Eldense.

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Ernest Nuamah scored his first Ligue 1 goal for Olympique Lyon in their thrilling 3-3 draw against Lorient.

Koffi Kouao played 69 minutes for Metz, who suffered a 1-0 defeat to Nice.

Abdul Salis Samed played the full 90 minutes for Lens in their 1-1 draw against Lille.

Ligue II:

Ghanaian duo Elisha Owusu and Gideon Mensah were instrumental in Auxerre's 2-0 victory over Paris FC.

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei came off the bench to play nine minutes for Bochum in their draw against RB Leipzig.

In the Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer played for 37 minutes for Hamburger SV in their 1-1 draw.

ALBANIA

Randy Dwumfour played the full match for Skenderbeu as they were defeated 2-0 by Laci.

AUSTRIA

Paul Mensah played the entire game for BW Linz in their 4-0 loss to Austria Vienna.

Ibrahim Mustapha played for 10 minutes for Lask Linz in their 1-0 win over Altach.

Augustine Boakye featured for Wolfsberger AC, who lost 2-1 to Sturm Graz.

Forson Amankwah scored for Salzburg in their 2-2 draw against A. Klagenfurt

AZERBAIJAN

Samuel Tetteh played for 21 minutes for Gabala in their 1-0 defeat to Sabail.

BELGIUM

In Jupiler Pro League, Francis Amuzu found the back of the net for Anderlecht in their 3-1 win over KV Mechelen.

Ghanaian duo Joseph Paintsil and Christopher Bonsu Baah featured for Genk in their 1-1 draw against Gent.

Joselpho Barnes played for 13 minutes for St. Truiden, who lost 4-0 to Royale Union.

Isaac Nuhu scored a goal for Eupen in their 4-1 loss to Antwerp.

Kamal Sowah played for St. Liege in their 2-1 victory over Club Brugge.

Denis Odoi featured for 60 minutes for Club Brugge.

BULGARIA

Carlos Ohene played the full 90 minutes for Hebar in their 5-2 win over Etar.

CROATIA

Michael Agbekpornu played the full match for Slaven Belupo in their 3-2 win against Varazdin.

CYPRUS

Alex Sarfo played for 75 minutes for Zakakiou in their 3-0 win over Omonia.

Benson Anang played for 10 minutes for Othellos Athienou in their 1-0 loss to APOEL.

Kingsley Sarfo featured for APOEL.

Ghanaian duo Ernest Asante and Ernest played for Doxa in their 4-0 loss to Apollon.

Eric Boakye played the entire game for Aris in their 3-2 win over Anorthosis.

DENMARK

Ibrahim Osman played the full match for Nordsjaelland, who suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Odense.

FINLAND

Mohammed Umar played the entire game for Ilves in their 3-2 win over AC Oulu.

Terry Yegbe featured for SJK in their 2-1 win over Inter Turku.

Clinton Antwi played for 90 minutes for KUPS in their 3-1 win over Honka.

Nasiru Banahene made a brief appearance for Honka.

Prosper Ahiabu played for VPS in their 3-2 victory against HJK.

LITHUANIA

Divine Naah played for 85 minutes for FK Kauno Zalgiris in their 3-1 win over Banga.

NORWAY

Zakaria Mugeese, Leonard Owusu, and Salomon Owusu were involved for Odd in their 1-1 draw against Viking.

PORTUGAL

Lawrence Ofori played the entire match for Moreirense in their 1-1 draw against Boavista.

Issah Abass featured for Chaves for 19 minutes.

ROMANIA

Baba Alhassan played the full match for FC Hermannstadt in their 1-1 draw against U Craiova.

SERBIA

Osman Bukari played for 66 minutes for Crvena Zvezda in their thrilling 4-3 win over Radnicki.

SLOVAKIA

Mark Assinor played for 57 minutes for Podbrezova in their 3-2 loss to Dun. Streda.

Kelvin Ofori scored for Spartak Trnava in their 2-1 win against Banska Bystrica.

Rahim Ibrahim featured for 61 minutes for Trencin in their 2-0 defeat to Slovan Bratislava.

Malik Abubakari made a brief appearance for Slovan Bratislava.

SWITZERLAND

In the Swiss League, Lawrence Ati Zigi kept a clean sheet for St. Gallen in their 4-0 win over Lausanne Ouchy.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh played for 65 minutes for Zurich in their 3-2 win against Winterthur.

SWEDEN

Ghanaian trio Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, Mohammed Naeem, and Thomas Boakye were involved for Halmstad in their draw against Degerfors.

Benjamin Acquah played for 90 minutes for Helsingborg in their 1-0 loss to Ostersund.

Emmanuel Boateng scored for Elfsborg in their 3-0 win over Brommapojkarna.

Michael Baidoo was in action for Elfsborg.

Nathaniel Adjei featured for Hammarby in their 2-2 draw against Hacken.

TURKEY

Alexander Djiku played the full match for Fenerbahce in their 2-0 win over Kasimpasa.

Daniel Amartey was involved for Besiktas in their 2-0 win against Istanbulspor AS.

Joseph Attamah played for 90 minutes for Kayserispor, who lost 3-0 to Ankaragucu.

In Lig 1, Isaac Donkor came off the bench to help Sakaryaspor in their 1-1 draw against Manisa FK.

Godfred Donsah played for 62 minutes for Sanliurfaspor, who lost 2-1 to Genclerbirligi.

Prince Obeng Ampem was on target for Eyupspor in their 3-0 win over Bodrumspor.

Mohammed Musah was in action for Bodrumspor.

USA