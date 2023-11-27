Ghanaian players shine and face challenges in CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup opening day

The group phase of the 2023-24 edition of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup got underway over the weekend across the continent from Friday to Sunday.

GHANAsoccernet.com's Nuhu Adams brings you a wrap-up of the involvement of Ghanaian players in the two continental competitions.

CAF Champions League

Beginning on Friday was former Bechem United forward Hafiz Wontah Konkoni as he came on a substitute in the 88th minute when Young Africans lost to CR Belouizdad in Algeria.

Konkoni replaced Burkina Faso international Stephane Aziz-Ki but could do little to prevent his side's 3-0 loss at the Stade 5 Juillet in the Champions League.

Former Black Galaxies midfielder David Abagna Sandan didn't make the match squad for Al Hilal SC in their narrow defeat to Petro Atletico of Angola on Saturday.

CAF Confederation Cup

Central defender Issah Yabuku was on the scoresheet for Malian giants, Stade Malien, when they stunned Diables Noirs with a 3-1 victory at the Stade Alphonse Massemba-Debat in Brazzaville.

Winger Mathew Kelvin Andoh was an unused substitute for Libyan outfit Al Hilal Benghazi when they lost 2-0 to title holders USM Alger on Sunday night.

Samuel Adom Antwi got the opening goal for Rivers United as they edged out Angolan side Academica do Lobito by beating them 3-0 in Nigeria.

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Paul Acquah and midfielder Farouk Mohammed started the match for Rivers, while defender Emmanuel Ampiah was named on the bench.

Former Black Stars midfielder Edwin Gyimah wasn't involved in Sekhukhune United's loss to RS Berkane on Sunday.