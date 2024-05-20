Ghanaian Players to have won titles in the just ended 2023/24 football season

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a list of Ghanaian players abroad who won titles in the just ended 2023/24 season.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom who has been monitoring the performance of players all season details all the players with titles in their respective leagues across the globe.

Bernard Tekpetey- Ludogorets (Bulgaria)

Bernard Tekpetey scored 10 goals in 30 appearances to help Ludogrets clinch the Bulgarian league title this season. It is the second league title won by the Ghana international at the club. The 26-year old has been instrumental since joining the Bulgaria side three seasons ago.

2. Seth Paintsil-Hamrun Spartans (Malta)

Seth Paintsil won his first career league title with Hamrun Spartans in the just ended season.

The 27-year old scored seven goals in 27 appearances to help Hamrun clinch the league title.

Paintsil joined Hamrun as a free agent last season from Austrian side Hartberg.

3. Baba Rahman - PAOK (Greece)

PAOK clinch the Greek SuperLig title on Sunday following a 2-1 win over Aris. The Ghana defender was key to PAOK title challenge this season. Baba Rahman made eight goal contributions this season for PAOK.

Scoring five goals and making three assists. Rahman has been in fine form for PAOK this season and that can be contributed to his decision to excuse himself from national duty.

Congratulations to Baba Rahman and PAOK FC on winning the Greek Super League! 🏆🇬🇷#BlackStars | @babarahmangh https://t.co/vk0wp91eOr pic.twitter.com/BnKuU6tR59 — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) May 20, 2024

Rahman missed Ghana’s Shambolic exit at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.

4. Elisha Owusu - Auxerre ( France)

Elisha Owusu will be playing in the French Ligue 1 next season after helping his side Auxerre clinch the Ligue II championship. The Ghanaian midfielder captained his side and made 33 appearances scoring one goal with two assists during the campaign. Auxerre finished top of the Ligue II table with 74 points.

5. Gideon Mensah- Auxerre (France)

Gideon Mensah together with Elisha Owusu have earned promotion to the French Ligue I next season Auxerre on the summit of the league table with 74 points.

🇬🇭 Gideon Mensah during Auxerre’s coronation ceremony as they’re crowned Ligue 2 champions 🥇 pic.twitter.com/R3pUzpWHE5 — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) May 17, 2024

The left back made 26 appearances for Auxerre with two assists this season.

6. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku - Leicester City (England) Championship

Fatawu Issahaku enjoyed a stellar season with The Foxes on loan from Sporting CP.

The youngster scored six goals and made 13 assists to help Leicester City clinch the English Championship and also secure promotion to the Premier League next season.

Our Men's Young Player of the Season is... ...Abdul Fatawu! 🇬🇭 🇬🇭 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/RvngTsMKwW — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 30, 2024

With his loan ending this summer there has been talks Leicester City are interested in signing the Ghanaian winger permanently.

7.Henry Addo - Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)

Ghanaian teenager had a debut season to remember as he played a crucial role in Maccabi Tel Aviv winning the Israeli Premier League title.

8.Osman Bukari - Crvena zvezda ( Serbia)

The 25-year-old scored seven goals in 27 appearances to clinch his second league title with Crvena zvezda this season.

Bukari since joining the Serbian giants from Nantes two seasons ago has been an integral part of the side.

9. Inaki Williams - Athletic Bilbao (Spain)

Ghana forward Inaki Williams played a pivotal role in Athletic Bilbao's victory, ending their 40-year trophy drought by clinching the Copa del Rey title in a thrilling penalty shootout against Mallorca.

The sold-out La Cartuja stadium erupted in celebration as Athletic secured their 24th Copa del Rey triumph, with Alex Berenguer sealing the win with a decisive penalty kick.

10. David Abagna, Razak Abalora and Seidu Basit - Petrocub ( Moldova)

Ghanaian midfielder David Abagna, goalkeeper Razak Abalora, and forward Seidu Basit have made history by winning the Moldovan Super Liga title with CS Petrocub. The trio helped their club secure the title after drawing 1-1 with Milsami on Saturday, with just one game remaining in the season.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom