Ghanaian Players who won trophies in the 2024/25 football season

After a comprehensive review of Ghanaian footballers' exploits around the world, several players concluded the 2024/25 season with silverware for their respective clubs. GHANAsoccernet.com reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom highlights the standout names and the titles they lifted during a memorable campaign.

Henry Addo – Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)

Young forward Henry Addo clinched the Israeli Premier League title with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Although he was an unused substitute in the decisive 5-0 victory over Beitar Jerusalem, his contributions throughout the season were integral to the team's success.

2. Ebenezer Annan – Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)

Left-back Ebenezer Annan secured his first major silverware by helping Red Star Belgrade win the Serbian SuperLiga.

After returning from a loan spell at OFK Beograd in January, Annan became a key figure in Red Star's defense, making 16 league appearances and scoring one goal.

3. Bernard Tekpetey – Ludogorets (Bulgaria)

Bernard Tekpetey added to his impressive trophy cabinet by winning the Bulgarian Cup with Ludogorets.

Despite recovering from a long-term injury, Tekpetey's presence in the squad was a morale booster as Ludogorets secured a 1-0 victory over CSKA Sofia in the final.

This triumph marked his third consecutive Bulgarian Cup win and contributed to Ludogorets' league and cup double.

4. Eddie Nketiah – Crystal Palace (England)

Eddie Nketiah played a pivotal role in Crystal Palace's historic FA Cup victory, their first major trophy in 101 years.

He featured as a substitute in the final, where Palace triumphed over Manchester City.

Nketiah's contributions were instrumental throughout the tournament, and he continued his fine form by scoring twice in a subsequent Premier League match against Wolves.

5. Jeffrey Schlupp – Celtic & Crystal Palace (Scotland & England)

Jeffrey Schlupp achieved a rare feat by winning two major trophies in one season.

He secured the Scottish Premiership title with Celtic, making significant contributions during his loan spell.

Simultaneously, Schlupp received an FA Cup winner's medal with Crystal Palace, having participated in earlier rounds before his loan move.

6. Mohammed Fuseini – Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium)

Mohammed Fuseini was instrumental in Union Saint-Gilloise's remarkable Belgian Pro League title win, their first since 1935.

The 23-year-old forward matched his previous season's tally by scoring nine goals in 33 appearances, playing a crucial role in the team's historic achievement.

These accomplishments underscore the significant impact Ghanaian players have had across European football, contributing to their teams' successes and elevating Ghana's presence on the international stage.

7. Emmanuel Mensah - FC Arges

Emmanuel Mensah is basking in the joy of his first major achievement in European football after helping FC Arges Pitesti earn promotion to the Romanian Superliga.

8. Abdul Salis Samed - Sunderland (England)

The Ghana midfielder came up with a medal at the end of the season following Sunderland's qualification to the Premier League next season.

Salis who joined Sunderland on loan from Lens in the summer made 10 appearances this season.

9. Jonas Adjetey - Basel (Switzerland)

Ghana Defender Jonas Adjetey won the Switzerland Super league title with FC Basel after their 4-0 win over Luzern over the weekend. The center back made 32 appearances for the club this season.

10. Isaac Pappoe - Ferencvaros (Hungary)

Isaac Pappoe won his first career title with Fc Ferencvaros after their 2-1 victory over ETO FC Győr in the Hungary OTP Bank Liga .

The 21-year old made only four appearances this season for the Hungarian side as they lifted the championship.