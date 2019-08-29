Ghanaian players whose futures remain uncertain as European transfer deadline day looms

The future of several Ghanaian players remain uncertain with the European transfer window set to shuts on Monday.

Clubs outside England have up to September 2 to firm up deals after the window in England was closed on August 5.

The future of a number of Ghanaian players remain unknown with the next four days expected to be extremely busy as they attempt to seal deals.

GHANAsoccernet.com look at those players whose futures remain uncertain.

Andre Ayew

The Ghana captain has returned to Swansea City following the end of his season loan spell at Turkish side Fenerbahçe.

German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen are interested in signing the Ghana superstar.

French giants Marseille are also reported to be interested after the Ghanaian rejected a move to Bordeaux.

The Swans are keen to sell him to free their wage bill but remain to be seen if they can find a buyer.

The Ghanaian can opt to stay at the Championship side and leave on a free transfer next season.

Abdul Majeed Waris

Waris has returned to Portuguese giants FC Porto following the expiration of his loan stint at Nantes but an exit still seems inevitable.

The 27-year-old has suitors from the gulf but French side Nantes have maintained their interest in the striker.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that if he is unable to tie a deal in Europe, he will opt for a lucrative move to the gulf.

Daniel Amartey

Has been keen to stay to fight for his place but looks to have fallen down the pecking order.

Daniel Amartey's future at Leicester City has plummeted since he recovered from a career-threatening injury.

He broke his ankle back October 2018.

The 24-year-old has been told he cannot be guaranteed regular playing opportunities and will have to look elsewhere.

The Ghanaian has been linked with loan moves to Club Brugge, Sheffield United - and Fulham - in the last few months.

He could still move to clubs in Europe and, in theory, Leagues One and Two, before their transfer window closes on September 2.

Dauda Mohammed

The Ghanaian striker is expected to join Danish sideEsbjerg on loan from Anderlecht in the next 48-hours.

The 21-year-old will sign the deal after completing formalities.

Abdul Baba Rahman

The left-back has returned to parent club Chelsea after ending his loan expedition at French side Reims.

The former Augsburg man joined the Blues in 2015 for a deal worth 24 million pounds in total but has only played 24 times for the club.

Loan deals to Schalke twice and Reims in France have come in between a bad knee injury he suffered whiles playing at the Africa Cup of Nations for his country Ghana.

Rahman is now set to leave Stamford Bridge with a number of suitors on his heels.

Turkish Super Lig side Goztepe are interested while French side Lille are believed to be keeping tabs.

Spanish sides Girona and Villarreal have also expressed interest in the Ghana star.

Sulley Muntari

The 35-year-old is without a club since leaving Spanish second-tier side Club Albacete.

It's unclear the next destination for the former AC and Inter Milan star who could join any side as a free agent.

