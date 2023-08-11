GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian politician Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu believes sports betting has made the youth lazy

Published on: 11 August 2023
The Majority leader in Ghana's Parliament, Honourable Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has stated that sports betting is not encouraging hard work from the youth. 

According to the astute politician, the young men and women in Ghana have taken keen interest in betting to avoid work.

The MP for Suame further added he does not believe in luck and will not encourage any form of lottery.

“I don’t believe in betting. I don’t believe in luck. I believe in hard work and sweating to get money. Let’s be serious. As for me, I’m against betting coming into the country. I don’t support it because it doesn’t encourage hard work," he told Angel FM.

“As an individual, I don’t engage in lottery because I don’t believe in that. I don’t believe in luck. Work hard so God will bless it," he added.

With the new season set to start on Friday, majority of young men and women are expected to follow keenly.

