Ghanaian Politician Sam George reacts to Chris Hughton’s appointment as Black Stars coach

Ghanaian Politician Sam George has reacted to Chris Hughton’s appointment as the new coach of the Black Stars.

The Ghana FA announced the former Newcastle United and Brighton manager as the new coach of the national team on Sunday.

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram in an interview on Joy Prime revealed that the Ghana FA has decided to appoint Chris Hughton as the successor of Otto Addo following the latter’s resignation from the role after the Black Stars exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to Sam George, the decision has been made long ago as the Ghana FA intends to appoint someone they can have ‘control’ over.

“That [coaching] job they have given it to Chris Hughton already so why are we wasting our time?” he quizzed on Joy Prime.

“They have given it to him because they want someone they can manipulate, someone they can use to do their business, someone they can tell him to bring his team selection [with changes being made with regards to agency callups] regardless of how long the person has played or not played.

“People are using GFA to make money, they are using it to feed their family.”, he added.

After the official announcement by the Ghana FA on Sunday, Sam George reacted on his social media pages.

“This Country called Ghana eh, may God just continue to give us grace”

“When I said this decision was done about a month ago, they wanted my head for breakfast. Well, in the words of Fabrizio Romano, Here We Go!”,