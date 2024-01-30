Ghanaian politician Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa slamed over AFCON 2023 budget controversy

Presidential staffer, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has responded to accusations made by Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, regarding the government's handling of the Black Stars' participation in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ablakwa had revealed that the government allocated $8.5 million for the team's participation, sparking concerns of corruption and financial mismanagement.

However, Aboagye has dismissed these claims, suggesting that Ablakwa is exaggerating the issue and politicizing national matters. He pointed out that previous governments have also spent large sums of money on the Black Stars with minimal success, and questioned Ablakwa's motives for bringing up the issue now.

"Anytime we have to deal with a national issue, he will come and spoil it with drama, exaggerations, and partisanship," Aboagye said in a statement.

"Was he not in there when his government transported $3 million dollars in cash in an airplane to Black Stars players in Brazil? Was it not in 2014 that Black Stars players were kissing hard dollar currency in Brazil?"

Aboagye also referenced an artwork accompanying his statement, which showed a breakdown of expenses for Ghana's participation in the AFCON over the past five years. According to the artwork, the total expense for the 2013 AFCON was $15 million, while the prize money was $1.5 million.

However, GhanaWeb checks have revealed that the 2013 expense of $15 million is speculative, and that only $8 million was actually budgeted and disbursed. Despite this, Aboagye maintains that Ablakwa's allegations are unfounded and that the government is working hard to address the nation's football issues.

"We are all trying to work together to deal with a national issue, let him not distract the conversation with his unnecessary finger-pointing," Aboagye added. "Check the trend of expenses over the party 5 AFCONS."

Ghana's participation in the 2023 AFCON was unsuccessful, with the team exiting the tournament in the group stage with just two points.

Amidst the controversy surrounding the team's coach, Ablakwa made the revelation about the team's expenditure, accusing the government, FA, and Sports Ministry of corruption and financial mismanagement. The Sports Ministry had previously failed to disclose the budget allocation for the Black Stars' participation in the AFCON.