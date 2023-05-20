German-born Ghanaian forward Prince Osei Owusu played a vital role in Jahn Regensburg's 2-1 victory over Eintracht Braunschweig at the Eintracht-Stadion on Saturday.

Owusu began the match on the bench but was called into action early on in the 19th minute when he replaced the injured Kaan Caliskaner. The game started with both teams displaying great commitment and determination.

Eintracht Braunschweig took an early lead in the 2nd minute when Immanuel Pherai unleashed a powerful right-footed shot from outside the box, finding the bottom left corner. Anthony Ujah provided the assist for Pherai's goal.

In the 3rd minute, Leon Guwara had a chance to equalize for Jahn Regensburg after a cross from Faber, but his shot missed the target.

However, Jahn Regensburg managed to find the equalizer in the 21st minute when Charalambos Makridis struck a left-footed shot from outside the box into the bottom right corner.

The decisive moment came in the 49th minute when Prince Osei Owusu, with his left foot, found the bottom right corner of the net from the left side of the box. Leon Guwara provided an excellent through ball to set up Owusu's goal, extending Jahn Regensburg's lead.

The match continued with both teams fighting hard, but neither side was able to find the back of the net again. Jahn Regensburg held on to their advantage and secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Eintracht Braunschweig.

Prince Osei Owusu's goal played a pivotal role in Jahn Regensburg's triumph, demonstrating his impact and contribution to the team's success. The German-born Ghanaian forward showcased his skill and finishing ability, making a significant difference on the field.