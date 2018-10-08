Ghanaian prodigy Arvin Appiah named in England U-18 squad for Sweden, Czech Republic clashes

English-born of Ghanaian descent Arvin Appiah has been included in the England U-18 squad for the upcoming matches against Sweden and Czech Republic.

Appiah, who is yet to make his senior debut for Nottingham Forest, has been named in the squad by manager Neil Dewsnip.

England U-18 enjoyed a trip to western France last month, when they won three games out of three to lift the Limoges Tournament title.

And the majority of that group are back together again, with their first game against Sweden coming on next Thursday.

They will then tackle the Czechs on Monday October 15 with both games being held at the national football centre at St George's Park.

England squad: Goalkeepers: Luca Ashby-Hammond (Fulham), Marcus Dewhurst (Sheffield United), Arthur Okonkwo (Arsenal)

Defenders: Ajibola Alese (West Ham United), Vontae Daley-Campbell (Arsenal), Pascal Kpohomouh (Southampton), Ethan Laird (Manchester United), Nathaniel Ogbeta (Manchester City), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal),

Midfielders: Faustino Anjorin (Chelsea), Arvin Appiah (Nottingham Forest), James Garner (Manchester United), Anthony Gordon (Everton), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Bali Mumba (Sunderland), Keyendrah Simmonds (Manchester City)

Forwards: Folarin Balogun (Arsenal), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Tyreece John-Jules (Arsenal)