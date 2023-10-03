Ghanaian prodigy Ibrahim Osman happy to make the Danish Superliga team of the week

Ghanaian teenage sensation Ibrahim Osman is elated for making the Danish Superliga 'Team of the Week' following his impeccable performance for FC Nordsjaelland against Vejle Boldklub in the past weekend.

While Osman humbly attributes his success to teamwork, it's clear that his individual skills and dedication have played a pivotal role in his achievements.

Osman, known for his agility and impeccable ball control, showcased his prowess on the field during the recent match that earned him this recognition.

His ability to read the game and make decisive plays has made him an invaluable asset to Nordsjaelland.

In his modest yet heartfelt post on social networks, Osman acknowledges that his success is a result of collective effort.

He thanks his teammates and the entire staff of FC Nordsjaelland, emphasizing that it's their combined hard work that has propelled the team forward.

"Happy to be part of the Superligaen team of week. It’s always a team effort, so thank you to my teammates and the entire staff. We can and will do better FC Nordsjaelland," he posted on his X page.

The 18-year-old attacker has been in exceptional form for Nordsjaelland this season, having scored twice and delivered four assists in 15 games across all competitions.

Below is the team of the week: