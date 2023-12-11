GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghanaian prodigy Kwaku Karikari gets 10th goal of the season for Jedinstvo in Serbia

Published on: 11 December 2023
Ghanaian prodigy Kwaku Karikari gets 10th goal of the season for Jedinstvo in Serbia

Ghanaian prodigy Kwaku Karikari continues to make waves in Serbian football, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess for FK Jedinstvo Ub in the Serbian Prva Liga.

In the recent clash against Kolubara during the 20th round, the 21-year-old forward left his mark on the scoresheet, contributing to a convincing 3-1 victory for his team.

Initially, Serbia international Ivan Nikcevic secured a lead for the home team after 33 minutes.

However, Jedinstvo mounted a comeback in the second half.

Karikari swiftly equalized, finding the net just four minutes into the latter period.

Tanzanian talent Said Khamis then extended the lead in the 51st minute, and Igor Milanovic sealed the triumph for the visitors in the 54th minute.

With this stellar performance, Kwaku Karikari's goal tally for the season now stands at an impressive 10 goals, accompanied by one assist in 18 games.

His consistent and impactful contributions highlight his promising future in the realm of Serbian football, drawing attention to his skills as a rising star in the sport.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more