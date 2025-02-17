Ghanaian prodigy Pharell Nash signs first professional contract with Ajax until 2027

Dutch-born Ghanaian prodigy Pharell Nash has officially signed his first professional contract with Ajax, marking a significant milestone in his young career.

The 17-year-old forward, who has been part of the club’s esteemed youth academy since 2015, has impressed with his remarkable performances in the U17 setup, leading to his well-earned contract extension until June 2027.

A highly versatile attacker, Nash has demonstrated his ability to play both as a winger and a central striker, showcasing his technical skills, passing ability, and eye for goal.

With 12 goals and one assist in 14 matches this season, his contribution to Ajax’s youth ranks has been undeniable.

His leadership qualities have also been recognized, as he currently captains the Ajax U17 side under the guidance of coach Paul Nuijten.

Ajax’s sporting director, Marijn Beuker, expressed confidence in Nash’s potential, praising his growth, versatility, and strong character.

The club’s decision to secure him on a long-term deal reflects their belief in his future prospects.

Born in Amsterdam to Ghanaian parents, Nash has already represented the Netherlands at U15 and U17 levels.

However, his Ghanaian heritage keeps the door open for a potential switch to represent the Black Stars in the future.