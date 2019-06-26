Ghanaian prodigy Richard Nartey joins English League One side Burton Albion

Ghanaian youngster Richard Nartey has completed a loan move from Chelsea FC to English League One outfit Burton Albion.

Nartey, who can play across the back four, has joined the Brewers on a season-long loan from Premier League giants Chelsea FC.

The loan deal runs until May 24, 2020 but includes a recall clause for either club in January.

He becomes the second player in as many seasons to join the club from Chelsea's thriving youth set-up, following the successful loan spell of goalkeeper Brad Collins last season.

Nartey was a key part of Chelsea U18s treble-winning side of 2016/17 before making the step up to the Blues’ developmental squad.

The 20-year-old defender made 12 appearances for Chelsea’s Premier League 2 side last season, captaining the U23s in five of those games and scoring once in the final game of the season against Brighton.

Nartey also made four appearances for Chelsea’s U21s in the EFL Trophy last season, having made three the previous campaign during their run to the semi-finals, and netted a bullet header in the Blues’ 3-1 defeat at Peterborough United.