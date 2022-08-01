Ghanaian prophet claims unattached Benjamin Afutu will lead Black Stars to World Cup glory

A Ghanaian prophet has sensationally claimed unattached midfielder Benjamin Afutu is destined to lead the Black Stars to World Cup glory.

Prophet Telvin Sowah also claimed the former Hearts of Oak midfielder will help the four-time African champions to end a 40-year wait for an African crown.

Afutu is currently unattached after leaving Egyptian outfit Eastern Company SC.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a fabolous campaign with the Phobians- helping them to clinch the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League crown.

Despite being without a club, the Ghanaian prophet claims the midfielder is the one to lead the Black Stars to victory

"God has spoken. I saw this footballer receiving a great signing contract with great teams. I saw him wearing Chelsea jersey playing for Chelsea in England. Winning trophies all over Europe," he wrote on Facebook with the photos of the player.

"Once again I saw this same footballer carrying African cup and World Cup silver medal for Ghana. He will be the face of Ghana football and carry the Black Stars to World Cup finals.

"Starting from December some doors will begin to open and from there an attempt by satanic authorities to sabotage him with knee injury will fail in one of the matches which they will win 3:0. "He who has ears, let him hear what the spirit saith."