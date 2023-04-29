Ghanaian prospect Ernest Poku nets crucial goal in AZ Alkmaar's win

Ghanaian teenager Ernest Poku scored again as AZ Alkmaar's Jong team secured a 3-1 victory over MVV Maastricht in their league match on Friday.

The 17-year-old striker had previously helped AZ Alkmaar win the UEFA Youth League and was on hand to score the third goal in stoppage time.

The home side dominated the first half with MVV creating a couple of chances, but AZ Alkmaar's Lewis Schouten had the best chance to score, but his shot was saved by Romain Matthys.

In the second half, AZ Alkmaar took control and had several chances including an effort from Poku which hit the crossbar.

Poku has been in fine form for AZ Alkmaar's youth team this season, and his goal against MVV Maastricht was another demonstration of his potential.

The youngster is highly rated and could potentially break into the first team in the near future.

AZ Alkmaar won the UEFA Youth League after defeating Barcelona in the final earlier this year, with Poku playing a key role throughout the competition.

The Dutch club has a reputation for developing young players and Poku looks to be the next in line to make an impact at the top level.