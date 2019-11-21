Ghanaian quartet nominated for 2019 FIFPro Best XI

Four Ghanaian players have been nominated for the 2019 FIFPro Best XI following their outstanding performances for both club and country.

Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey, Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew, Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso and Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori make the list of 55 players nominated.

Partey has one of the key men for Diego Simeone in the La Liga and has impressed for the Black Stars in the year under review.

Wakaso's splendid performance for Ghana at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and continues purple vein of form at Deportivo Alaves has earned him recognition.

Ofori, the number shot-stopper for South African side Maritzburg United, finds himself in a 10-man goalkeeping category while Jordan Ayew's superb displays for Crystal Palace and the Black Stars has seen him earn nomination.

The final team will be announced on the 7th of January 2020 at the CAF headquarters in Cairo at the annual awards ceremony.