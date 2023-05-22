Ghanaian quartet power Ravshan Kulob back to winning ways in Tajikistan title race

It was all joy for Tajikistan based Ghanaian defender Samuel Ofori and his three countrymen, as their side, Ravshan Kulob powered to a 4-0 whitewash of FK Fayzkand to return to winning ways in league action on Friday.

Ofori, as usual, was in the tick of affairs at the back to keep their opponents at bay as Kulob romped to the comprehensive victory, with Ghanaian forward, Joseph Akomadi (formerly Hatyaspor, Turkey based) among the scorers in the match day 9 tie of the 2023 Tajik League campaign.

Two other Ghanaians, midfielder Emmanuel Maaboah and former Asante Kotoko and Medeama star Bismark Idan all played 90 minutes for Kulob to secure only a third win of the season from 9 games, following 5 draws the Ghanaian defender believes should all have been won in their chase to dethrone perennial top side, Istiklol Dushanbe.

The champions also won comfortably on Friday, 5-0 to extend their lead atop the standings to 20 points, 4 clear of 2nd placed Eskhata, with Ofori's Ravshan Kulob propping up a further two points behind in third place on 14.

"We missed a lot of opportunities if you look at our previous games, the one we drew 0-0 with Fayzkand at their home we should be able to win that easy," Ofori wailed on the 6-point deficit to the side they have already between twice this season, in league and Super Cup.

"Then there was another game against (bottom club) Khosilot who we play next this midweek, we drew 1-1 with them at home which they equalised like 30 seconds to full time. So we just missed some chances which we must get back therefore we are going there to win on 24th of this month," 24 year old Ofori charged.

Beyond the game this Wednesday, Samuel Ofori and his side know a run of wins is just what they need if they are to succeed in the huge task of becoming Tajik League champions.

"After Khosilot, we are playing Istiklol so we need the win to set up what will be a highly tensed game, it is the El Classico in this country," Ofori noted.

"For now, our main focus is on Khosilot, we will work hard to win there then we face Istiklol, which of course are the champions so if we manage to beat them too again then the gap will be closer. Then I think we are in the title race," he said.