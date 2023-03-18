Ghanaian Rak-Sakyi shines with goal and assist in Charlton Athletic's win over Cambridge

Charlton Athletic secured a 2-1 away win against Cambridge United in the English League One on Saturday, with the help of English-born Ghanaian young winger Jesuran Rak-Sakyi's goal and assist.

The Addicks took an early lead with Miles Leaburn scoring in the 14th minute, after Rak-Sakyi broke the offside trap on the right flank and set him up for an unchallenged finish. Rak-Sakyi himself added a second goal in the 28th minute, meeting Albie Morgan's free-kick at the near post and firing the ball past Dimi Mitov.

Cambridge United tried to make a comeback and went close to scoring on 56 minutes when Ryan Bennett's shot was saved by Charlton's goalkeeper, Ashley Maynard-Brewer, following a corner from Jack Lankester.

The home side eventually reduced the deficit 18 minutes before full time when Bennett flicked on another corner from Lankester for Lloyd Jones to score with a volley.

Rak-Sakyi, who played the entire 90 minutes, has been in great form this season, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 40 matches for Charlton Athletic. The young winger joined Charlton Athletic on a season-long loan deal from Crystal Palace, an English Premier League side.