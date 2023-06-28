Ghanaian Ransford Gyan named the Best High School Player in USA

Ghanaian Ransford Gyan has been named the 2022-23 Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year in the United States of America.

The award was conferred on the St. Benedict’s player last Thursday, 22 June 2023.

A week before that, he was selected as the New Jersey Boys Soccer Player of the Year for the second successive time.

''My coach called me today and he had invited some of my teammates and I walked into the room and I saw my mom on a video call so I was excited and I knew something was going to happen,'' said Gyan.

''I saw a trophy and I was just happy, I was just overwhelmed. I didn’t really expect this, I’m so excited.''

Gyan played a crucial role in Benedict’s Prep A Tournament title, a 33rd title in school history, and end the campaign unbeaten in 17 matches.

His 20 goals and 14 assists ensured St. Benedict’s was named the No. 1 school in the country in the United Soccer Coaches Super 25 poll.

Gyan joins an elite list of players who have been named National Player of the Year, including ex USMNT international & also a St. Benedict’s alum Claudio Reyna.

He also won the Golden Boot at the United States Youth Soccer Association’s 2022 Under-18 National Championships with his club Cedar Stars Academy.

He is a two-time First Team All-New Jersey Prep honoree, and is ranked No. 12 in the nation as a recruit in the Class of 2024 by PrepSoccer.com.