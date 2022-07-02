Ghanaian Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer scores on his Hamburger SV debut

German-born Ghanaian forward Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer has made an impressive start to his Hamburger SV career as he scored on his debut.

The youngster scored in the German club’s 2-2 draw with Hajduk Split in a pre-season friendly.

The 20-year-old reported for pre-season on Monday, trained with the team for the first time on Tuesday, and then made his debut and scored his first goal on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old forward inked a four-year deal to join the Bundesliga II outfit from Dynamo Dresden this summer.

“Right from the start, those responsible placed a great deal of trust in me and I am very happy that the change has now been finalized. Now it's time to get to know everything. I'm looking forward to the new challenge, the team and the way we want to play football. Here at the training camp, I want to get fully involved from day one,” a happy Ransford-Yeboah said after completing his move.

The young forward has already joined his new teammates for pre-season ahead of the new campaign.

"We are very pleased that with Ransford we were able to convince another young, promising player from HSV and our path. He is a fast, technically well-trained player who can be used flexibly on offence and was last nominated for the U21 national team for a good reason,” said a board member of Hamburg SV Jonas Boldt.

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer had a good campaign last season, scoring five goals in 32 appearances, with two assists for Dresden.

He equalled his match appearances this season with a total of 64 games in two seasons with Dynamo Dresden.