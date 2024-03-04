Ghanaian Raphael Assibey-Mensah scores in FC Bocholt’s dominant win

In an exciting German Regionalliga West match, FC Bocholt defeated Velbert 4-1, with German-Ghanaian midfielder Raphael Assibey-Mensah scoring a spectacular goal.

The game began with Velbert taking the lead in the 11th minute through Robin Hilger, but FC Bocholt fought back with a series of attacking plays.

Midfielder Marc Beckert played a crucial role in the team's comeback, first setting up Malek Fakhro for an equalizing goal in the 38th minute, then scoring one himself in the 64th minute to give FC Bocholt a 2-1 lead.

Bogdan Shubin extended the team's advantage to 3-1 just five minutes later. However, it was Assibey-Mensah's incredible strike in the 76th minute that stole the show, securing FC Bocholt's dominant 4-1 victory.

The 24-year-old has seven goals and seven assists in 23 games this season.