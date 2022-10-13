GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian rapper Amerado’s upcoming album endorsed by Shaun Wright-Phillips

Published on: 13 October 2022
Ghanaian rapper Amerado’s upcoming album endorsed by Shaun Wright-Phillips

Former Premier League striker Shaun Wright-Philips has endorsed Amerado's upcoming GINA album, which is set to be released on October 25th, 2022, in a video.

In the video, the former Manchester City star encourages fans to support the body of work when it is released by the Ghanaian artiste.

In a recent interview with Delay, Amerado revealed that his previously released song 'Grace,' which features Lasmid, will be included on the album.

He's also announced collaborations with S1mba, Laioung, Efya, Eno Barony, Epixode, and others.

Amerado is currently in the United Kingdom for the Afrobash 2022, as well as to make some contacts.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more