Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea appointed to officiate CAF Confederation Cup fixture between SOAR and Abu Salim SC

Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea has received a prestigious appointment to officiate an upcoming match in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially announced that Laryea, a top-rated referee from Ghana, will serve as the centre referee for the exciting encounter between Super Olympien d'une Afrique Renaissante (SOAR) from Guinea and Abu Salim SC from Libya.

The refereeing team for this important clash includes Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea as the referee, supported by Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey (Assistant I), Emmanuel Dolagbanu (Assistant II), and Nii Akwa Nunoo Julian Nii Akwa (Fourth Official).

The GFA's announcement also confirmed the appointments of Kokou Ognankotan Ntale from Togo as the Match Commissioner and Komi Konyoh from Togo as the Referee Assessor. Kabelo Bosilong from South Africa will serve as the General Coordinator for the event.

The highly anticipated match between SOAR and Abu Salim SC is scheduled to take place at the Stade de Yamoussoukro in Cote d'Ivoire on Wednesday, December 20.

As one of Ghana's leading referees, Daniel Laryea's appointment highlights his experience and expertise in the field of football officiation, and fans can expect a well-managed and fair competition under his capable guidance.