Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea gets appointment for Champions League clash

Ghanaian FIFA referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea has been appointed as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the CAF Champions League match between Raja Casablanca (Morocco) and Al Ahly SC of Egypt, which is set to take place on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Casablanca-Complexe Mohammed V.

Laryea will be working alongside a team of officials that includes Mutaz A Ibrahim from Libya as the referee, Attia Essa Amsaaed from Libya as Assistant I, Khalil Hassani from Tunisia as Assistant II, Abdulrazg Ahmed from Libya as the fourth official, and Massa Diarra from Mauritania as the match commissioner.

Jerome Kelvyn Damon from South Africa will be the referee assessor, while Kelly Athanasie Mukandanga from Rwanda will serve as the General Coordinator.

This will be Laryea's third successive assignment in the North African region in the past four months, following his recent involvements in the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) in Algeria and the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. Laryea has been a listed international referee for FIFA since 2014 and is one of the top referees for the Ghana Premier League.

The match between Raja Casablanca and Al Ahly SC is expected to be a nerve-wracking encounter between two of the continent's best teams. Laryea's role as the VAR for the crucial match highlights his impressive reputation as an experienced referee in African football.