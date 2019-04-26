Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea off to Morocco for Afcon workshop

Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea has been invited to attend the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament’s referee workshop in Rabat, Morocco from April 28 to May 5.

The workshop will be geared at preparing the elected officials for the continent’s biggest tournament and ensuring that they are all up to speed with the latest trends, rules and developments of the game.

Laryea is the only Ghanaian among the 29 invited officials from across the continent and will be hoping to gather as much information and knowledge as possible ahead of the African showpiece.

He is no stranger to the pressure that comes with officiating high-profile international competitions.

He has officiated at CHAN tournaments, WAFU Cup of Nations tournaments as well as taken charge of Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup games.

The AFCON tournament will take place in Egypt from June 21 to July 19.

