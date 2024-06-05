Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea to officiate 2026 World Cup Qualifier in Congo

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea has been appointed to officiate the upcoming 2026 World Cup Group E qualifier clash between Congo and Morocco.

Assisting him will be his compatriots Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey (Assistant II), Roland Nii Dodoo Addy (Assistant Referee II), and Charles Benle Bulu (Fourth Official), while Moussa Abakar Moussa will serve as the Match Commissioner.

The match will take place at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Other officials appointed for the game include Evehe Divine Raphael from Cameroon as the Referee Assessor and Nduoa-Zie Christian, also from Cameroon, as the Security Officer.

Morocco are the favourites having secured three points from one game while Congo are without a win after playing two games.