Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea to officiate Liberia vs South Africa AFCON qualifier

Referee Daniel Laryea has been appointed to handle the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Liberia and South Africa next month.

The Ghanaian official will be assisted by compatriots Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey (assistant I), Emmanuel Dolagbanu (assistant II) and Adaari Abdul Latif (fourth Official).

Gambian official Bakary Jammeh will be the match commissioner while while Pare Lossene of Burkina Faso works as the referee assessor.

Liberia will host South Africa at the Paynesville-Samuel Kayon Doe Sports Complex on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers returns next month after the first two round of games were played in June last year.

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations will be hosted in Cote D'Ivoire in January 2024.