Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea and officials impress in Guinea vs Egypt AFCON qualifier

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea, along with three other Ghanaian officials, successfully officiated the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier match between Guinea and Egypt on Wednesday.

The match took place at the Grand Stadium in Marrakech, and the Ghanaian referees displayed commendable officiating throughout the game.

Assisting Daniel Laryea were Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey as Assistant II, Roland Nii Dodoo Addy as Assistant Referee II, and Charles Benle Bulu as the Fourth Official. The match commissioner for the game was Aboulkacem Abdellah from Morocco.

In the thrilling encounter, Egypt emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Guinea, securing their qualification for the upcoming 2023 AFCON tournament.

Guinea opened the scoring in the 26th minute when Guirassy tapped home a well-executed team move from close range. However, Egypt fought back and managed to equalize just before halftime. Trezeguet displayed clinical finishing skills as he fired home from inside the box, courtesy of a slick through ball from Mohamed Salah.

The Pharaohs continued their pursuit of victory and ultimately sealed the win with a goal from Mostafa. After a delightful cutback from Trezeguet, Mostafa found himself unmarked in the box and calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net.

The Ghanaian officiating team's performance received praise for their professionalism and competence in ensuring fair play and adherence to the rules of the game.