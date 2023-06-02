Ghanaian referee instructors to attend FIFA/CAF FUTURO III Course in Cairo

Three Ghanaian referee instructors have been selected to participate in the FIFA/CAF FUTURO III instructors' course, which will be held in Cairo from Monday, June 12 to Friday, June 16, 2023.

The instructors attending the course are Referees Manager Alex Kotey (Technical), Emmanuella Grace Aglago (Technical), and Augustina Fugah (Fitness).

The purpose of the course is to enhance the skills and knowledge of top regional referee instructors using FIFA materials and concepts.

The selected instructors will actively engage in the development of refereeing both before and after the course. The five-day program will include theoretical and practical sessions conducted by experienced FIFA technical instructors.

The participants of this course are expected to contribute to the improvement and advancement of refereeing within their respective Member Associations and even extend their support to neighbouring Member Associations.

By sharing their newly acquired knowledge and expertise, these referee instructors aim to foster the growth and development of referees in their regions.

Attending the FIFA/CAF FUTURO III instructors' course is a significant opportunity for Ghanaian referee instructors to enhance their instructional capabilities and contribute to the overall improvement of refereeing standards in Ghana and beyond.