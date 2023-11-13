Ghanaian referee Rita Ama Boateng Nkansah to handle Nigeria’s WAFCON qualifier

Ghana's Rita Ama Boateng Nkansah has been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to officiate the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier clash between Nigeria and Cape Verde.

Having earned her FIFA badge last year, Rita has consistently demonstrated excellence in refereeing, particularly in women's football. Her prowess in the field was recognized when she was awarded the title of the Best Female Referee of the Year at the end-of-season awards in September.

For the upcoming WAFCON qualifier, Rita will be supported by a team of skilled officials. Doris Essuman Darko will serve as Assistant I, while Alice Farizua Chakule will take on the role of Assistant II. Barikisu Chisu Salifu has been designated as the Fourth referee.

The highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Rita Ama Boateng Nkansah's appointment stands as a testament to her dedication and expertise in the world of refereeing, bringing pride to Ghana on the continental stage.