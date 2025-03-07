GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian referees Amoah and Akugre take part in CAF Young Talent Program

Published on: 07 March 2025
Ghanaian referees Reginald Collins Amoah and Theophilus Akugre are currently in Ivory Coast for the CAF Young Talent Referees Course, an initiative aimed at developing the next generation of elite match officials in Africa.

The program, organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), brings together promising referees from across the continent for intensive training. Participants undergo theoretical lessons, practical on-field sessions, fitness tests, and VAR training to prepare them for future international assignments.

Amoah and Akugre have already passed the fitness test, marking an important step in their journey. Their selection highlights Ghana’s commitment to producing top-tier referees capable of officiating at the highest level in African football.

As they progress through the course, their experience is expected to contribute to improving refereeing standards in Ghana while inspiring the next generation of match officials.

The CAF Young Talent Referees Course serves as a stepping stone for young referees with ambitions of gaining international recognition, and Ghanaian football fans will be hopeful that Amoah and Akugre will leave a lasting impression on the continental stage.

