Ghanaian referees and assistant referees undergo mid-season training

In preparation for the second half of the 2023/24 season, Ghanaian referees and assistant referees recently underwent a mid-season fitness and written examination on the Laws of the Game.

The event took place in Kumasi on February 10 and saw the participation of 268 officials.

This exercise is in line with FIFA requirements and serves as an important step in ensuring that referees are adequately prepared for the upcoming matches.

Following the completion of the course, a final report will be submitted to both FIFA and CAF.