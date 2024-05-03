Ghanaian referees attend capacity building workshop in Saudi Arabia

Two Ghanaian referees, Juliet Appiah and Bless Yao Selorm, have travelled to Saudi Arabia for a three-day referees workshop hosted by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF).

This opportunity comes as part of a collaboration between SAFF and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and was offered to the referees to improve their skills and knowledge.

The workshop will allow them to learn from instructors and colleagues from around the world and provide a platform for sharing experiences and ideas.

Before their departure, GFA president Kurt Okraku encouraged the referees to make the most of this opportunity and to be prepared to share what they learned with their colleagues upon their return to Ghana.

The trip is one aspect of an ongoing partnership between the two countries aimed at developing the skills and abilities of football officials.