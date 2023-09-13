Ghanaian referees Daniel Laryea and Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey selected for AFCON Preparation Course

Ghanaian referees Daniel Laryea and Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey have received invitations to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Preparation Course in preparation for the upcoming tournament in Ivory Coast.

The AFCON Preparation Course will be hosted in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, and is scheduled to take place from October 11 to October 16, 2023. During this training period, both referees will undergo various aspects of preparation, including technical, theoretical, and physical examinations.

The purpose of this course is to ensure that the match officials are well-prepared and equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to officiate effectively during the 2023 AFCON, which will be held in Cote d'Ivoire. Ivory Coast is hosting the tournament for the second time, with its first hosting experience taking place in 1984.

It's worth noting that the 2023 AFCON was originally scheduled to take place in 2023 but was postponed to January 13 - February 11, 2024, due to weather concerns in Ivory Coast.

Despite the change in dates, the tournament retained the name "2023 Africa Cup of Nations" for sponsorship purposes, marking the first time in AFCON history that the event had to be rescheduled twice following the previous edition.