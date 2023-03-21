Ghanaian referees Daniel Laryea and Kwasi Brobbey selected for quarter-final stage games of CAF CL and CAF CC

Referees Daniel Laryea and Kwasi Brobbey have been shortlisted for matches in the quarter-final stages of the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup.

With the group stage of the competitions over, the Ghanaian duo will officiate matches in the last eight.

Laryea and Brobbey are the only referees from Ghana to make the shortlist and stand an opportunity to be involved in games going forward.

The two officials have rich experience on the continent, having handled several African games.

The last eight of the CAF Champions League will see the best on the continent square up for the ultimate prize.

However, for the first time years Al Ahly and Zamaley missed out of the quarter-final of the tournament.

Zamalek finished bottom of Group D while Al Ahly placed third in Group B.

The games for the quarter finals will take place from 14th to 18th of April.

Below is the list of referees: