Ghanaian referees Latif Adaari and Emmanuel Dolagbanu selected for WAFU Zone U17 Cup of Nations qualifiers

Ghanaian referees Latif Adaari and Emmanuel Dolagbanu have been selected to officiate at the WAFU Zone U17 Cup of Nations.

Adaari will be one of the centre referees while Dolagbanu works on the lines at the competition which begins on May 15 and ends on May 28.

In all 14 officials will take charge of matches at the competitions as Zone B starts the qualification for the U17 Cup of Nations.

Seven teams including Ghana and Nigeria will be battling for a place at the Africa U17 Cup of Nations later this year.

Ghana have been drawn into Group A alongside Cote D'Ivoire and Benin while Nigeria are joined by Burkina Faso, Togo and Niger in Group B.

The Black Starlets of Ghana are hoping to make a return to the competition after last appearing at the tournament in 2017, where the team finished second.

Below are the referees selected for the competition: