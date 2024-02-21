Ghanaian referees Rita Boateng and Emmanuel Dolagbanou selected for African Games 2023

Ghanaian referees Rita Boateng and Emmanuel Dolagbanou have earned the opportunity to officiate at the upcoming 13th African Games, with their selection among the 48 referees chosen from across the continent.

The African Games 2023, a multi-sport event held every four years, will showcase the top talent in various sports disciplines, including football.

Rita Boateng, designated as a center referee, will play a pivotal role in overseeing the Women's Football event, ensuring fair play and adherence to the rules of the game.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Dolagbanou will contribute to the Men's Football event as an assistant referee. Both referees have undergone training, showcasing exceptional skills that have led to their selection to represent Ghana on the international stage.

The continental tournament is scheduled to take place at various venues, including the Games village in Borteyman, the Accra Sports stadium, the University of Ghana stadium, and the Cape Coast Sports stadium.

Ghana will be represented by the Black Satellites in the Men's Football competition and the Black Princesses in the Women's Football event.

The 13th African Games are slated to run from Friday, March 8, to Saturday, March 23, 2024, offering a platform for athletes and officials to showcase their talents and contribute to the celebration of sports excellence on the African continent.