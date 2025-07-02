Ghanaian Referees Selorm Yao Bless and Patricia Kyeraa appointed for 2025 WAFU B U-20 Boys Cup

Two Ghanaian referees, Selorm Yao Bless and Patricia Kyeraa, have been appointed as match officials for the 3rd edition of the WAFU B U-20 Cup of Nations, scheduled to take place in Accra, Ghana.

The pair are among a select group of referees chosen by the West African Football Union (WAFU) for the prestigious youth tournament, which serves as a critical platform for nurturing young football talent in the sub-region.

Selorm Yao Bless will officiate as a Centre Referee, while Patricia Kyeraa has been named as an Assistant Referee, further highlighting Ghana’s growing influence in officiating on the West African football scene.

A total of seven referees and seven assistant referees have been selected from across the region to oversee the tournament’s matches. This year’s competition will run from July 10 to 23, 2025, with matches to be played at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) and the University of Ghana.

The 2025 edition of the WAFU B U-20 Cup of Nations will feature seven participating countries: host nation Ghana, Benin, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d’Ivoire, Niger, Nigeria, and Togo. The tournament promises an exciting showcase of emerging talent, fostering regional unity and contributing significantly to the development of youth football in West Africa.

As preparations intensify, the appointment of Bless and Kyeraa reflects both Ghana’s readiness to host a successful tournament and the calibre of its football officials on the continental stage.