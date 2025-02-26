Ghanaian referees Selorm Yao Bless and Rejoice Addokwei attend CAF/FIFA Training in Egypt

Ghanaian referees Selorm Yao Bless and Rejoice Addokwei are currently in Egypt for the CAF/FIFA Referees Course following their recent elevation to FIFA status.

The duo, who received their FIFA referee badges this year, are part of an elite group of African match officials undergoing specialized training to refine their skills and officiating standards.

Running from February 23 to February 27, the course focuses on the latest laws of the game, physical fitness, and advanced decision-making techniques.

Their participation underscores Ghana’s growing reputation for producing top-level referees for international competitions. The experience gained is expected to prepare them for officiating at CAF and FIFA tournaments.

The Ghana Football Association believes their inclusion in the program will enhance officiating standards in the country.