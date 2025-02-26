GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian referees Selorm Yao Bless and Rejoice Addokwei attend CAF/FIFA Training in Egypt

Published on: 26 February 2025
Ghanaian referees Selorm Yao Bless and Rejoice Addokwei attend CAF/FIFA Training in Egypt

Ghanaian referees Selorm Yao Bless and Rejoice Addokwei are currently in Egypt for the CAF/FIFA Referees Course following their recent elevation to FIFA status.

The duo, who received their FIFA referee badges this year, are part of an elite group of African match officials undergoing specialized training to refine their skills and officiating standards.

Running from February 23 to February 27, the course focuses on the latest laws of the game, physical fitness, and advanced decision-making techniques.

Their participation underscores Ghana’s growing reputation for producing top-level referees for international competitions. The experience gained is expected to prepare them for officiating at CAF and FIFA tournaments.

The Ghana Football Association believes their inclusion in the program will enhance officiating standards in the country.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more