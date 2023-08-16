Ghanaian referees to officiate at WAFU Zone B Women’s Champions League qualifiers

Ghanaian female referees, Rita Nkansah Boateng and Patricia Kyeraa have embarked on their journey to Nigeria in preparation for the WAFU Zone B Women’s Champions League qualifiers.

This dynamic duo, comprising a centre referee and an assistant referee, is poised to contribute their extensive experience to the upcoming tournament.

As the tournament's kick-off approaches, the WAFU Zone B Women’s Champions League qualifiers are slated to take place from Friday, August 18, to Sunday, September 03, 2023, in Benin City, Nigeria.

This event serves as a significant platform for teams from the region to compete and showcase their skills on the continental stage.

Ghanaian champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies find themselves placed in Group B, along with AS Grande de Nationale Du Niger and Togolese side Amis Du Monde. The competition promises fierce matchups and intense battles as teams strive to secure their passage to the next phase of the tournament.