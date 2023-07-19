Ghanaian Referees to officiate in WAFU B U-20 Cup third-place playoff

Ghanaian referees, Teophilus Akugre and Selorm Yao Bless are set to participate in the ongoing WAFU B U-20 Cup of Nations in Cote D'Ivoire.

Their involvement will be crucial in the third-place playoffs between Togo and Benin on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Teophilus Akugre has been appointed as Assistant II for the match, providing support to the Center referee Hugues Modeste Richard Kokora from Côte D'Ivoire and Assistant I, Sakina Hamidou alfa from Niger. On the other hand, Selorm Yao Bless will serve as the Fourth Official.

The game will take place at 3:00 AM on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Robert Champroux stadium in Abidjan.

Other officials assigned for the match are as follows: - Annick Pikbougoum Zingue from Burkina Faso as the Match Commissioner. - Sessouma Drissa Modeste from Burkina Faso as the Referee Assessor. - Jean Roland Tetially from Côte D'Ivoire as the General Coordinator. - Tiegbe Kone from Côte D'Ivoire for the Technical Study Group. - Abouba Hainikoye Ismael from Niger as the Commercial Officer. - Beda Ives Gervais Tiemele from Côte D'Ivoire as the Media Officer. - Lancine Fofana from Côte D'Ivoire as the Security Officer. - Oumou Ahamani from Niger as the Assistant General Coordinator. - Lobah Yves Gontrand from Côte D'Ivoire as the Medical Officer. - Serge Innocent Bailly from Côte D'Ivoire for CAF Competitions.

With these capable officials, the match promises to be well-managed and closely contested.