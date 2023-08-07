Ghanaian right-back Benson Annang joins Othellos Athienou in Cyprus

Ghanaian defender Benson Annang has successfully sealed a move to Othellos Athienou Football Club, a prominent Cyprus First Division team.

The 23-year-old player has committed to a one-year contract that binds him with the club until 2024.

Annang's transition to Othellos Athienou comes after his departure from Slovakian side MSK Zilina, where he spent a substantial five years.

During his time with MSK Zilina, he accumulated a commendable record of 134 appearances, contributing five goals and offering 13 assists.

His extensive experience is anticipated to greatly benefit his new team's set-up in the forthcoming season. Annang's proficiency on the field is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening Othellos Athienou's squad and enhancing their competitive edge.

The Ghanaian talent's notable journey also includes representing his national team. Annang made his debut for the Ghana national team in a friendly match against Qatar on 12 October 2020, where he impressively completed the full duration of the game.

Annang's addition to Othellos Athienou is poised to offer fresh perspectives and contribute significantly to the club's aspirations in the forthcoming season.