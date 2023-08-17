Ghanaian rising star Eugene Amankwah seals move to Danish side Aalborg BK

Ghanaian youngster Eugene Amankwah has completed a move to Danish lower-tier outfit One side Aalborg BK, as confirmed by the club during the ongoing transfer window.

The 18-year-old left-back has signed a three-year contract with Aalborg BK following successful negotiations.

Eugene began his trip to the Danish team while playing for Ghanaian Division Two club Benab FC, but the precise transfer amount is still unknown.

We have reached agreement with Danish side @aabsportdk for the transfer of our defender Eugene Amankwah. Thank you for your incredible contribution to our Club over the years and we wish you all the best. #BENAB #EveryThingByGod 🔴🟢⚪ pic.twitter.com/lJuBUvUW9N — Benab FC (@benabfcofficial) August 17, 2023

Eugene will initially join the U19 team with the hope of progressively gaining opportunities to exhibit his abilities with the first team.

Eugene Amankwah will be incorporated into Aalborg BK's academy transition players group after leaving his previous club Benab FC. This group participates in training sessions with the first team as well as the U/19 League squad of the AaB Academy.

Eugene has already won three caps for his own nation's U-20 national team and twice for the U-23 national team of Ghana.