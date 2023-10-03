Ghanaian rising star Ibrahim Osman named among top 10 youngsters in Europe's elite leagues

Ghanaian football sensation Ibrahim Osman has earned a prestigious spot among the top 10 emerging talents in Europe's top football leagues this season, according to SCOUTED50, a renowned group dedicated to identifying the next generation of football stars.

This year, Ibrahim Osman has emerged as a standout player on the radar of SCOUTED50 alongside Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal and Manchester United's Kobby Mainoo also of Ghanaian descent.

List of top 10 young talents named by SCOUTED50

Ibrahim Osman's meteoric rise to prominence is nothing short of remarkable. Having joined FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark just in January 2022, he has seamlessly integrated into the first team, making a significant impact.

In the current season, Osman has solidified his position as a key player for the Danish side, contributing with one goal and three assists in just 10 appearances.

Many football enthusiasts and pundits are already touting Ibrahim Osman as the ideal successor to his compatriot Ernest Nuamah, who enjoyed a successful spell with FC Nordsjaelland before making a high-profile move to Olympique Lyon in the French Ligue 1.

Osman's inclusion in the SCOUTED50's prestigious list is a testament to his immense talent and potential, and it underscores the bright future that lies ahead for this rising Ghanaian star in European football.

The 18-year-old is closely following in the footsteps of other Ghanaian talents including Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ernest Nuamah who all graduated from the renowned Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.