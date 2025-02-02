Ghanaian-rooted defender Kevin Danso joins Tottenham in £21m deal

Tottenham Hotspur have secured the signing of Austria international Kevin Danso, who has Ghanaian roots, on loan from French club Lens with an obligation to buy. The 26-year-old centre-back chose Spurs over Wolves, despite having a medical scheduled in the Midlands.

Danso’s transfer includes a permanent move in the summer for £21 million, with a five-year contract set to follow.

He will wear the No. 4 shirt at Tottenham, pending international clearance and a work permit, which are expected before Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Liverpool.

Born in Austria to Ghanaian parents, Danso has had previous experience in English football, playing 10 matches for Southampton during a loan spell in the 2019-20 season.

He also spent time in the youth academies of Reading and MK Dons before moving to the Bundesliga and later Ligue 1.

His signing comes as Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou seeks reinforcements following an injury crisis that has sidelined key defenders, including Radu Dragusin, Cristian Romero, and Destiny Udogie.

Spurs initially aimed to strengthen their attack but turned to defensive options after Dragusin suffered a knee injury last week.

Danso’s arrival adds to the growing list of players with Ghanaian heritage making an impact in top European leagues.