English-born Ghanaian youngster Sam Amo-Ameyaw showcased his talent by scoring a crucial goal in Southampton U-21's 3-3 draw with West Ham in a thrilling Premier League 2 match on Friday,

The game started with both teams having early chances, demonstrating their competitiveness despite their differing season openings. George Earthy initiated the hosts' first chance with a skilful run and a well-placed cross, but Ollie Scarles couldn't capitalize on it.

Moments later, Amo-Ameyaw unleashed a precise low shot from outside the penalty box, which Jacob Knightbridge brilliantly saved. Southampton broke the deadlock in the 19th minute when Doyle scored from the edge of the box with a free kick.

However, their lead was short-lived as Earthy managed to sneak in at the far post and score from a dangerous cross by Callum Marshall, giving West Ham a 2-1 advantage just five minutes later. Callum Marshall extended West Ham's lead by heading in from close range.

Amidst the pressure, Amo-Ameyaw came through for Southampton, levelling the score with his goal. Ehibhatiomhan added another for Southampton to make it 3-2, but Callum Marshall's late strike saved West Ham from defeat, resulting in an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Sam Amo-Ameyaw's performance was a highlight of the match, demonstrating his talent and contribution to Southampton's efforts.